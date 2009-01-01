 When good VTS units go bad?
  1. Yesterday, 08:23 PM #1
    rotarypower101
    When good VTS units go bad?

    Have a 1999 VTS unit that only reads the bottom half of the spectrum on the gauge, but not the top half.

    Where does the fault typically lie with this kind of feedback?

    Is it in the VTS unit, perhaps the reed switches failing? And is there any fix that can be tried or performed like running a strong magnet over the area to possibly cause them to move if there is possibly a issue with the surfaces?

    Is it possible the gauge would read correctly on the bottom half only? Has anyone had one of those gauges apart?

    Any good ideas, and inexpensive modes of like for like replacement for the faulty part?
