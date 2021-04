Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Small Pin 750 cylinder/ start, stop switch with a lanyard #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Salt Lake City Age 23 Posts 1 WTB: Small Pin 750 cylinder/ start, stop switch with a lanyard Got skunked on the engine I bought for my 750 swapped x2 project. First bore revealed cracked sleeves.

Can anyone help me out finding a no stamp small pin cylinder?

Also looking for a start/stop switch with a lanyard.

Thanks for looking! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules