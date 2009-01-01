Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Fogging GSX 951 vs. Draining Carbs After Riding? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location FL Posts 13 Fogging GSX 951 vs. Draining Carbs After Riding? Hi guys, one more for ya. I know it's basically universally recommended to fog the 951 after each ride to prolong its life. However, I know it's also recommended to turn the fuel selector switch to "off" and run the engine out of gas to drain the carbs and prevent them from gumming up. When I do this, the engine takes a few minutes to run out of gas, and it starts to race just before it dies. But if I use fogging oil at this point, it dies almost instantly, before I can spray enough in to properly fog the engine. How do you guys balance these two procedures after a ride? I don't want to spray the fogging oil too early and end up just burning it off if the engine runs for another couple of minutes, but I also don't want to kill the engine by spraying fogging oil before the carbs are drained of gas. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location FL Posts 13 Re: Fogging GSX 951 vs. Draining Carbs After Riding? For the record, I know I can remove the plugs and just turn the engine over to fog the cylinders, but I want to make sure I'm properly fogging the lower end of the engine as well. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,797 Re: Fogging GSX 951 vs. Draining Carbs After Riding? Assuming your engine is all stock. Remove the small rubber plug from the air cleaner housing, start the engine and rev it to 3.5k rpm and then spray the fogging oil in the fogging hole using the straw from the footing oil can. Spray the fogging oil in for about 10 second and then yank the lanyard. By pulling the lanyard. It tests the kill switch feature to ensure it works correctly. What would Chuck Norris do? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location FL Posts 13 Re: Fogging GSX 951 vs. Draining Carbs After Riding? Originally Posted by Cliff Originally Posted by Assuming your engine is all stock. Remove the small rubber plug from the air cleaner housing, start the engine and rev it to 3.5k rpm and then spray the fogging oil in the fogging hole using the straw from the footing oil can. Spray the fogging oil in for about 10 second and then yank the lanyard. By pulling the lanyard. It tests the kill switch feature to ensure it works correctly. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

