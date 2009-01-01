Hi guys, one more for ya. I know it's basically universally recommended to fog the 951 after each ride to prolong its life. However, I know it's also recommended to turn the fuel selector switch to "off" and run the engine out of gas to drain the carbs and prevent them from gumming up. When I do this, the engine takes a few minutes to run out of gas, and it starts to race just before it dies. But if I use fogging oil at this point, it dies almost instantly, before I can spray enough in to properly fog the engine. How do you guys balance these two procedures after a ride? I don't want to spray the fogging oil too early and end up just burning it off if the engine runs for another couple of minutes, but I also don't want to kill the engine by spraying fogging oil before the carbs are drained of gas.