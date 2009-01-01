|
1997 Seadoo GTX MPEM Transient Suppressor Diode (MR 2535 ) Correct Orientation
Hello, I am new to the forum, and already found some great information regarding MPEMS / MPEM Repair. I decided to go ahead and replace my transient supressor diode because my mpem power in was shorted to ground. I removed the diode by digging into the potting material, but in the process my dumbass decided to not take note of the correct orientation. Im assuming the white stripe goes with the thick white stipe on the board. Does anyone know if I have the orientation correct. Also I as you can see I burnt a litte bit of the square plasic area on the MPEM, will I be allright?
IMG_1984.JPGIMG_1983.JPG
