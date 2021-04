Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydro-Turf Best of West Presented by Hot Products May 1 & 2, La Paz County Park #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 829 Hydro-Turf Best of West Presented by Hot Products May 1 & 2, La Paz County Park Entry List as of 4/13/21



CLASS: Ski Am Lites

# Name City/State

1. 137 Mark Gomez (YAM) Lhc,az

CLASS: Ski Pro-Am Stock

# Name City/State

1. 110 Jonathan Phan (KAW) Laguna Niguel,ca

CLASS: Sport GP

# Name City/State

1. 99 Hunter Dunn (YAM) Harriman,ut

CLASS: Vintage 550 Ski

# Name City/State

1. 8 Kolin Renner (KAW) Temecula,ca

CLASS: Ski Am Vet Stock

# Name City/State

1. 939 Deren Schneider (KAW) El Cajon,ca

CLASS: Ski Grand Master

# Name City/State

1. 55 Charles Anderson (KAW) Lake Havasu,az

2. 997 Doug Roemer (KAW) Las Vegas,nv

CLASS: Ski Pro-Am 2 Stroke GP

# Name City/State

1. 171 Jesse Dirnberger (PRO) Edgewood,nm

CLASS: Junior Ski 10-12 Lites

# Name City/State

1. 12 Tanner Haig (KAW) Redlands,ca

CLASS: Sport Spec

# Name City/State

1. 99 Hunter Dunn (YAM) Harriman,ut

2. 168 Nanette Sanchez (SEA) Lake Havasu,az

CLASS: Ski Women`s Novice Lites

# Name City/State

1. 24 Shainie Seidenberg (YAM) Huntington Beach,ca

Round 1 - Nedra Atwood Memorial Race, Parker, AZ 5/1/2021

Rider List - RACE #11 (Sorted by Racer NAME)

Printed: 4/13/2021 11:55:41 AM

XTRMLive Professional Scoring Software - RESULTS POSTED AT XTRMLIVE.COM Page 1

CLASS: Ski Pro-Am GP

# Name City/State

1. 100 Revin Harris (KOM) Gilbert,az

CLASS: Yamaha 4 Stroke Lites

# Name City/State

1. 24 Shainie Seidenberg (YAM) Huntington Beach,ca

CLASS: Ski Womens Stock

# Name City/State

1. 24 Shainie Seidenberg (KAW) Huntington Beach,ca

CLASS: Ski Novice Stock

# Name City/State

1. 8 Kolin Renner (KAW) Temecula,ca

2. 939 Deren Schneider (KAW) El Cajon,ca

CLASS: Freestyle Pro

# Name City/State

1. 137 Mark Gomez (RIK) Lhc,az Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules