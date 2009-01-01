 2021 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe Audio Check
  Today, 11:19 AM
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    I dream skis vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    533

    2021 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe Audio Check

    Shot with a GoPro Hero9 check mount POV, I am trying to offer a realistic interpretation of the new hard mounted speaker system ($800 add-on) that Yamaha offers in the 2021 models.

    https://flic.kr/p/2kSJdTJ

    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
