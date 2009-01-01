|
Replacing 2011 GTS 130 Cluster
I have an '11 GTS 130 with the incorrect gauge cluster. I getting ready to order the correct gauge. I know it will need to be married to the ECU, with B.U.D.S or Candoo.
My question is, will a 2011 gauge already have the correct "calibration", if the part number is specific to my year and model? From what I am reading in this article, it looks to me like it does.
https://www.jetskiplus.com/seadooguageclusters
