Newbie here, hello everyone. I changed the oil in my used 2013 Yamaha FZR [my first time) using an oil extractor through the dipstick tube. Everything went well until I tried inserting the dipstick to check the oil level and it would not fully insert (short about 5 from the top)? The extractor tube is soft plastic, theres no way I bent the dipstick tube. What on Earth could be causing this problem? I tried reinserting the extractor tube and it too stops at the same place! Because the dipstick is slightly angled at the end, I have tried every conceivable way to insert it into the tube thinking it will only go one way? A Jetski service shop changed the oil last Summer when I first purchased it to do a once over before my first riding season and Ive checked the oil level before without any issue. Any ideas?

