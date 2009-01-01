|
|
-
Help! I know this sounds crazy but...
Newbie here, hello everyone. I changed the oil in my used 2013 Yamaha FZR [my first time) using an oil extractor through the dipstick tube. Everything went well until I tried inserting the dipstick to check the oil level and it would not fully insert (short about 5 from the top)? The extractor tube is soft plastic, theres no way I bent the dipstick tube. What on Earth could be causing this problem? I tried reinserting the extractor tube and it too stops at the same place! Because the dipstick is slightly angled at the end, I have tried every conceivable way to insert it into the tube thinking it will only go one way? A Jetski service shop changed the oil last Summer when I first purchased it to do a once over before my first riding season and Ive checked the oil level before without any issue. Any ideas?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- critracer
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules