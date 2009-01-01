|
|
-
1991 GT Fuel Line Length in tank
I got a 1991 GT as a parts machine in a package deal. I looked it all over and it seems like it is a low hour, complete machine. It hasn't run in quite a few years by the looks of it. I ran compression and got 180 on both cylinders so into restoring it I go!!
I pulled the gas tank to replace all the fuel lines (Original) and the lines inside of the tank were rotted away. There is a layer of rubberized sludge in the bottom of the tank. There also are what appears to be rotted out pick up screens in the tank.
I have the tank soaking in lye to get rid of the sludge. My question is what length lines do I need for inside the tank. What should I use for pickups or would the bare fuel hose suffice? I have an inline filter going in right before the carbs. It appears there were three lines in the tank. 1 for normal operation, 1 for reserve, and one for fuel return from the carbs. The other hose is a vent. How long should each of those lines be?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules