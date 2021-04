Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Engine racing after carb primer install. Theories? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location ID Posts 4 Engine racing after carb primer install. Theories? 96 Wave Venture 700. Did a primer install (works great) but when starting the engine (pre-flush) it raced at full throttle. I had to pull the lanyard for an emergency stop.

Anyone have thoughts? I didn't touch the low/high screws. Idle screw didn't appear to open the butterfly. Gasket leak? Something to do with the dual carb linkage? I'm out of ideas? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 34 Posts 195 Re: Engine racing after carb primer install. Theories? You have an air leak somewhere, probably in your primer system. I always put it in the return line, you won't get as much fuel but if there's a leak in your primer system it's not as bad as engine going lean or running away. 90 Superjet - Coffman pipe, other mods

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

