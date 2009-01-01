Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Motor mount Hull insert wrecked 550sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location california Age 25 Posts 114 Motor mount Hull insert wrecked 550sx Somebody PLEASE HELP!!!!





Today I went to replace a broken motor mount on my 91 550sx. When I went to remove the motor mount 1 of the 2 bolts holding the mount to the hull sheared off in the hull insert. I drilled into the the bolt and attempted to use an easy out..... the easy out snapped off inside the hole.





I just ordered a rescue bit so I Im hoping Ill be able to pull all the **** out of this insert. But Im sure the insert is going to be wrecked at the end of this.





Does anyone have any advice!???

solas 13-18

buckshot sbn 44 w/ OC vortex f/a, on L-S intake mani

Coffman exaust

pjs water box

jet dynamics ride plate

pjs top loader intake

