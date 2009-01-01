|
|
-
Kawasaki 300SX Questions???
Going to look at a '93 Kawasaki 300SX tomorrow. For $300 I do not think it is a bad deal. It needs an impeller and battery, and has sat in a garage for 4 years. The turf and padding is rough. Hull is pretty scratched/dinged up. No structural damage to my knowledge. Going to bring a battery and check compression/spark before I buy it. My questions:
Is this a decent buy?
Anybody have an impeller for sale? (Will a 440 impeller fit?)
How hard is it to do an impeller?
What is it worth in this market?
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules