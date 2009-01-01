Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 300SX Questions??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 17 Kawasaki 300SX Questions??? Going to look at a '93 Kawasaki 300SX tomorrow. For $300 I do not think it is a bad deal. It needs an impeller and battery, and has sat in a garage for 4 years. The turf and padding is rough. Hull is pretty scratched/dinged up. No structural damage to my knowledge. Going to bring a battery and check compression/spark before I buy it. My questions:



Is this a decent buy?

Anybody have an impeller for sale? (Will a 440 impeller fit?)

How hard is it to do an impeller?

What is it worth in this market?



