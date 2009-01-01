|
Anyone have a Yamaha 500 impeller and mid shaft....
I can buy? Also, which size shaft tool do I need for this? I have the WR004 tool for the 650 shaft but, it is too large. This is all for a 92 Jet-N-Cat so no room for upgrades.
