I got this SJ a while ago, and I'm going through it. I noticed the cooling lines don't seem right.
It comes up from the manifold, then head pipe to the rear 90 bend, then it comes out through the front straight fitting. I don't have the gasket and made my own. I cut out the water jacket holes between the manifold and the headpipe for my gasket. But I'm getting airflow through the straight exit fitting when blowing through the inlet fitting. It seems like the water would just go through the manifold to the exit fitting this way. Is that normal? Seems wrong to me.
It's like there's nothing stopping the water from bypassing the engine and going straight through to the exit fitting. My r&d on my kaw doesn't let the manifold water into the head pipe.
Thanks