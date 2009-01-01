Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: OEM Settings To Go Back To Stock Carb Rebuild 1996 787 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Idaho Age 51 Posts 3 OEM Settings To Go Back To Stock Carb Rebuild 1996 787 So i got a machine with a burn down. Ive gone through the fuel system and still having some issues. The carbs have been gone through over he years and it has an afermarke kit in i right now. Id like to be able to go back to a complete oem kit and rule out aftermarket china garbge. Im afraid the needle and seat arm, springs changed, all have been meesed with and id like to be able to rule out any ajustments.

So, looking for a good recomendation for a "complete oem carb kit".

