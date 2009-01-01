|
OEM Settings To Go Back To Stock Carb Rebuild 1996 787
So i got a machine with a burn down. Ive gone through the fuel system and still having some issues. The carbs have been gone through over he years and it has an afermarke kit in i right now. Id like to be able to go back to a complete oem kit and rule out aftermarket china garbge. Im afraid the needle and seat arm, springs changed, all have been meesed with and id like to be able to rule out any ajustments.
So, looking for a good recomendation for a "complete oem carb kit".
Thank You!
