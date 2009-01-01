 Trickle Charging 98 GSXL with Battery Connected?
pxctoday

  Today, 08:25 PM #1
    RIWaveRunner
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    9

    Trickle Charging 98 GSXL with Battery Connected?

    Hi all. So I own a Kawasaki 4 stroke ski and have trickle charged it for years with permanently installed ring connectors and the battery tender plug. Now I have a 98 GSXL as well. Ive noticed that the user manual tells you not to charge the battery in any way while the battery is still connected to avoid damaging the MPEM or other components. Obviously I wouldnt be an idiot and use a conventional charger while the battery is still connected, but would a trickle charge really cause a problem? Disconnecting the battery every time is a PITA. Thanks!
  Today, 08:46 PM #2
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    5,783

    Re: Trickle Charging 98 GSXL with Battery Connected?

    For peace of mind...You should at minimum disconnect the Negative cable and Ground it. But it's not much more energy to expend to disconnect the Positive cable at the same time.

    Current(I) surges can happen and damage the MPEM because you are still connected to the power source for all of the sensitive onboard electronics.

    A fried MPEM will cost upwards of $200...
