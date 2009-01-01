Hi all. So I own a Kawasaki 4 stroke ski and have trickle charged it for years with permanently installed ring connectors and the battery tender plug. Now I have a 98 GSXL as well. Ive noticed that the user manual tells you not to charge the battery in any way while the battery is still connected to avoid damaging the MPEM or other components. Obviously I wouldnt be an idiot and use a conventional charger while the battery is still connected, but would a trickle charge really cause a problem? Disconnecting the battery every time is a PITA. Thanks!