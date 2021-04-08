 Waverunner 3 driveshaft rubbing on spacer
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:25 PM #1
    ctroxtell
    ctroxtell is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Trinity, North Carolina
    Age
    37
    Posts
    5

    Waverunner 3 driveshaft rubbing on spacer

    Hoping someone can give me some advice as I'm still new to pwc's. Finally got my new to me 92 Waverunner III back to running and noticed the driveshaft is rubbing on the spacer and one of the jet pump housing bolts are broken off in the very back of the pump plate. What are the options here and how much is affected by this? Just wanted something me and the family could play with on the lake, needless to say that's turned into another engine block(due to starter bolt hole deteriorating), starter, reverse cable, choke cable, steering cable, eliminated the oil pump for premix and more. I don't want to kill the pwc but don't want to keep digging a money pit. So I'm open to advice.
    IMG_20210408_205955.jpgIMG_20210408_210020.jpg
    Last edited by ctroxtell; Today at 09:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:45 PM #2
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    34
    Posts
    136

    Re: Waverunner 3 driveshaft rubbing on spacer

    if the bolt broke, back it out and throw another 1 in there, use WD to get rid of build up and back the threads out, its not under tension so it'll come out
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 