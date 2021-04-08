Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waverunner 3 driveshaft rubbing on spacer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location Trinity, North Carolina Age 37 Posts 5 Waverunner 3 driveshaft rubbing on spacer Hoping someone can give me some advice as I'm still new to pwc's. Finally got my new to me 92 Waverunner III back to running and noticed the driveshaft is rubbing on the spacer and one of the jet pump housing bolts are broken off in the very back of the pump plate. What are the options here and how much is affected by this? Just wanted something me and the family could play with on the lake, needless to say that's turned into another engine block(due to starter bolt hole deteriorating), starter, reverse cable, choke cable, steering cable, eliminated the oil pump for premix and more. I don't want to kill the pwc but don't want to keep digging a money pit. So I'm open to advice.

if the bolt broke, back it out and throw another 1 in there, use WD to get rid of build up and back the threads out, its not under tension so it'll come out

