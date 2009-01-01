Got a couple old waverunners and would like to tie them up to a buoy this summer but of course back then they didn't come with keys or ignitions....so anyone with a lanyard can hop on and take off. Anyone know of any aftermarket key switches or other type of security I could put on these things ? I figure any sort of deterrent, no matter how small, would deter a would be thief....not worth the hassle! But with nothing on them I could see someone hopping on and going for a ride even though they are only worth a few hundred bucks.

Thanks!

J