Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 Waverunner and 93 Waverunner Security #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location ALBERTA Posts 4 88 Waverunner and 93 Waverunner Security Got a couple old waverunners and would like to tie them up to a buoy this summer but of course back then they didn't come with keys or ignitions....so anyone with a lanyard can hop on and take off. Anyone know of any aftermarket key switches or other type of security I could put on these things ? I figure any sort of deterrent, no matter how small, would deter a would be thief....not worth the hassle! But with nothing on them I could see someone hopping on and going for a ride even though they are only worth a few hundred bucks.



Thanks!



