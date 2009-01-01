|
|
-
88 Waverunner and 93 Waverunner Security
Got a couple old waverunners and would like to tie them up to a buoy this summer but of course back then they didn't come with keys or ignitions....so anyone with a lanyard can hop on and take off. Anyone know of any aftermarket key switches or other type of security I could put on these things ? I figure any sort of deterrent, no matter how small, would deter a would be thief....not worth the hassle! But with nothing on them I could see someone hopping on and going for a ride even though they are only worth a few hundred bucks.
Thanks!
J
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules