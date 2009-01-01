Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ski doo CDI in 1989 Seadoo? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Kitchener, Ontario Age 20 Posts 1 Ski doo CDI in 1989 Seadoo? Hey everyone, although I've done a lot of reading on this forum in the past year this is my first time posting. Hopefully you guys can help me out.



I picked up a 1989 SP all torn apart in pieces last summer as a project. Over the winter I built the engine and had it running the other week on spray. The problem is that I don't have spark anymore... I think the problem happened when I went to fire it up again on the bench. I hooked up all the wires and cranked it, but it wouldn't run. Pulled the plugs and no spark. I realized then that I got two wires mixed up.... yellow with black tracer looked a little too much like the black with yellow tracer....



Anyways, I think I fried the CDI since I have voltage coming out of the stator to the CDI but none coming out of the CDI to the coil. I tried unplugging the red wire going to speed limiter which did nothing.



Anyways, my question is: has anyone tried running a snowmobile CDI in the 587 yellow?



I ask this because I found this replacement CDI for $134 CAD on amazon:

https://www.amazon.ca/CDI-Sea-doo-19...7928664&sr=8-7



And shortly after I found this one for a bunch of ski doo engines:

https://www.amazon.ca/1987-1993-4109...7928727&sr=8-8



The two are identical (both state the same oem numbers that they replace) so I am tempted to buy a similar snowmobile CDI from my local parts retailer for only $60:

https://www.royaldistributing.com/maxx-cdi-unit-5.html



Re: Ski doo CDI in 1989 Seadoo?

Without directly contacting the manufacturer, there's no real way of knowing if all of them have the same timing curve. However, it would make sense to have interchangeable parts if the displacements and power output were similar between sleds and skis of the same year.

I say that it's worth a shot for the $60 version. But remember, electrical components are normally never refundable. I'd make damn sure that your CDI box is actually faulty before spending the money.



I say that it's worth a shot for the $60 version. But remember, electrical components are normally never refundable. I'd make damn sure that your CDI box is actually faulty before spending the money.



"The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

