WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil.
I'm looking for a MSD ignition coil or stock ignition coil for my 95 Kawasaki ZXI 750. my current ones wires are very short and they aren't really transmitting spark.
Re: WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil.
as long as it ohms with in the limits send it to jet ski solutions and they can put new plug wires in it.
Re: WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil.
Send to Jet ski solutions. $85 shipped back and it will be better than new. I’ve sent two 750 coils in.
