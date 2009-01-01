 WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:48 PM #1
    Codbeastyou
    Codbeastyou is offline
    PWCToday Regular Codbeastyou's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    56

    WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil.

    I'm looking for a MSD ignition coil or stock ignition coil for my 95 Kawasaki ZXI 750. my current ones wires are very short and they aren't really transmitting spark.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:38 PM #2
    1991pjs
    1991pjs is online now
    PWCToday Regular 1991pjs's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    Ne pa
    Age
    57
    Posts
    93
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil.

    as long as it ohms with in the limits send it to jet ski solutions and they can put new plug wires in it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:47 PM #3
    nebraska650
    nebraska650 is online now
    Frequent Poster nebraska650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Omaha, Ne
    Age
    35
    Posts
    259

    Re: WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil.

    Send to Jet ski solutions. $85 shipped back and it will be better than new. I’ve sent two 750 coils in.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. 1991pjs,
  2. nebraska650

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 