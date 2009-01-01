Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Missouri Posts 56 WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil. I'm looking for a MSD ignition coil or stock ignition coil for my 95 Kawasaki ZXI 750. my current ones wires are very short and they aren't really transmitting spark. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location Ne pa Age 57 Posts 93 Blog Entries 1 Re: WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil. as long as it ohms with in the limits send it to jet ski solutions and they can put new plug wires in it. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 35 Posts 259 Re: WTB MSD ignition coil or stock coil. Send to Jet ski solutions. $85 shipped back and it will be better than new. I’ve sent two 750 coils in. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) 1991pjs, nebraska650 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules