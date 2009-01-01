Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2015 Superjet Value? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2005 Location Mooresville, NC Posts 26 2015 Superjet Value? Hi Guys - I have a 2015 Superjet (The black with Blue stripe). I'm getting ready to sell - I bought the ski for my daughter a few years ago - Other than an aftermarket intake grate is completely stock - perfect in every way - Either always garaged or covered. Has maybe had 8 tanks of gas through it as she prefers her Seadoo Spark (I know....I'm a bad stand-up dad!). My local dealer tells me they are bringing stupid money - He tells me to ask $7500. I can't find anything that is a good comp in my area - I see adds for beat-up crap 2008's for $6500 (Which seems completely insane) - but want to know what they are really bringing ......Any idea what people are seeing? __________________________

The market for anything fun is crazy high right now!





