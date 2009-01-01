 2015 Superjet Value?
pxctoday

  Today, 03:44 PM #1
    goblastergo
    2015 Superjet Value?

    Hi Guys - I have a 2015 Superjet (The black with Blue stripe). I'm getting ready to sell - I bought the ski for my daughter a few years ago - Other than an aftermarket intake grate is completely stock - perfect in every way - Either always garaged or covered. Has maybe had 8 tanks of gas through it as she prefers her Seadoo Spark (I know....I'm a bad stand-up dad!). My local dealer tells me they are bringing stupid money - He tells me to ask $7500. I can't find anything that is a good comp in my area - I see adds for beat-up crap 2008's for $6500 (Which seems completely insane) - but want to know what they are really bringing ......Any idea what people are seeing?
  Today, 03:58 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Re: 2015 Superjet Value?

    The market for anything fun is crazy high right now!
  Today, 07:12 PM #3
    surfer8210
    Re: 2015 Superjet Value?

    I might be interested, where are you located?


