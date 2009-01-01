 WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701
  Today, 01:38 PM
    steve dolar
    steve dolar is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    Novato Ca
    Posts
    104

    WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701

    Im looking for an open aftermarket intake grate for my 93 VXR 701. What will fit? Im finding out that I really dont have any choices & Pro Tec in So Cal is not answering the phone or emails. Anybody know whats going on with them? Let me know if you guys have one that will work for me.
    Thanks
    steve D
  Today, 01:52 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,613

    Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701

    Super jet , Blaster 1 will work
  Today, 02:48 PM
    steve dolar
    steve dolar is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    Novato Ca
    Posts
    104

    Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Super jet , Blaster 1 will work
    so that would be for a 93 superjet blaster 701 or 750? Do you have one for sale?
    thanks
    Steve D
  Today, 03:10 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,613

    Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701

    Blaster 1 , 701 not B2 760 ,
    On grates , not anything you would want
    Just an old pro tec two bar open center
    But it’s cheap
  Today, 03:19 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,925

    Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701

    I have an AM open grate for this ski. Don’t recall much about it other than its vintage hot pink. I’ll verify and snap some pics this afternoon.
