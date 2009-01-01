|
|
-
WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701
Im looking for an open aftermarket intake grate for my 93 VXR 701. What will fit? Im finding out that I really dont have any choices & Pro Tec in So Cal is not answering the phone or emails. Anybody know whats going on with them? Let me know if you guys have one that will work for me.
Thanks
steve D
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701
Super jet , Blaster 1 will work
-
Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701
so that would be for a 93 superjet blaster 701 or 750? Do you have one for sale?
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Super jet , Blaster 1 will work
thanks
Steve D
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701
Blaster 1 , 701 not B2 760 ,
On grates , not anything you would want
Just an old pro tec two bar open center
But it’s cheap
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701
I have an AM open grate for this ski. Don’t recall much about it other than its vintage hot pink. I’ll verify and snap some pics this afternoon.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules