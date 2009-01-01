Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 104 WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701 Im looking for an open aftermarket intake grate for my 93 VXR 701. What will fit? Im finding out that I really dont have any choices & Pro Tec in So Cal is not answering the phone or emails. Anybody know whats going on with them? Let me know if you guys have one that will work for me.

Thanks

steve D #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,613 Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701 Super jet , Blaster 1 will work #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 104 Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701 Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Super jet , Blaster 1 will work

thanks

Steve D #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,613 Re: WTB aftermarket intake grate for 93 Yamaha VXR Pro 701 Blaster 1 , 701 not B2 760 ,

On grates , not anything you would want

Just an old pro tec two bar open center

