Need Seadoo 657x core cylinder
Got a cracked sleeve and need a cylinder that will be good to go at .50mm over. So, a scored std bore would be great. Anybody got one?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: Need Seadoo 657x core cylinder
I have 2 of them. Make me an offer and its yours.
