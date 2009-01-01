Not gonna put this on Facebook yet. This was my barn find, last registered before me was in 2001. I spend a whole week riding it and decided the Blaster is just not for me. It is super clean as you can see in the pics, the styrofoam and fuel tank are white, hull bottom don't have any scratches, compression is even at 145psi. Ski is completely stock except for a set of grips and a new AGM battery, even comes with the original booklets and tool kit. Ski starts and runs like new no tuning require. Ski is registered under my name. $3900 for the ski only. Test ride welcome with cash in hand.
$4200 for the ski/trailer package. Trailer have new lights, wheels, and bearings. and a front tongue wheel jack to save your back. No paperwork for the trailer.