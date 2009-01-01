Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 WaveBlaster Stock Mint!!! #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2002 Location West Hartford, CT Age 52 Posts 665 95 WaveBlaster Stock Mint!!! Not gonna put this on Facebook yet. This was my barn find, last registered before me was in 2001. I spend a whole week riding it and decided the Blaster is just not for me. It is super clean as you can see in the pics, the styrofoam and fuel tank are white, hull bottom don't have any scratches, compression is even at 145psi. Ski is completely stock except for a set of grips and a new AGM battery, even comes with the original booklets and tool kit. Ski starts and runs like new no tuning require. Ski is registered under my name. $3900 for the ski only. Test ride welcome with cash in hand.

$4200 for the ski/trailer package. Trailer have new lights, wheels, and bearings. and a front tongue wheel jack to save your back. No paperwork for the trailer. Attached Images IMG_1630.jpg (675.9 KB, 2 views)

IMG_1630.jpg (675.9 KB, 2 views) IMG_1629.jpg (896.0 KB, 2 views)

IMG_1629.jpg (896.0 KB, 2 views) IMG_1632.jpg (916.5 KB, 2 views)

IMG_1632.jpg (916.5 KB, 2 views) IMG_1795.jpg (393.6 KB, 1 views)

IMG_1795.jpg (393.6 KB, 1 views) IMG_1803.jpg (770.2 KB, 1 views)

IMG_1803.jpg (770.2 KB, 1 views) IMG_1800.jpg (1.11 MB, 2 views)

IMG_1800.jpg (1.11 MB, 2 views) IMG_1807.jpg (1.22 MB, 2 views)

IMG_1807.jpg (1.22 MB, 2 views) IMG_1798.jpg (752.1 KB, 2 views)

IMG_1798.jpg (752.1 KB, 2 views) IMG_1801.jpg (815.0 KB, 2 views) 05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite

11 Superjet 701 62T #94 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) jetskidude, Rmason256 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules