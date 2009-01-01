 WTB Yamaha 701 62T stock exhaust chamber
  Today, 05:01 PM #1
    jpswift1
    jpswift1 is offline
    PWCToday Regular jpswift1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Buffalo, NY
    Posts
    66

    WTB Yamaha 701 62T stock exhaust chamber

    My friend needs a usable 701 62T stock exhaust chamber to finish up his ski. Anything from a 701 Waveraider, 701 Waveventure, or XL700 should work. Just the chamber, not the exhaust manifold. Paypal ready to go. Thank you in advance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:36 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,923

    Re: WTB Yamaha 701 62T stock exhaust chamber

    I have a really clean complete WR701 system boxed up and ready to ship.
    Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 05:37 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
