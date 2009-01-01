|
89 js440 superstock part out - lots of aftermarket parts
Parting my 440 superstock out for Superjet goodies 😬
Ported Aluminum 440 Cylinder Std bore $150
PJS style 440 exhaust manifold $125
Epoxied 38 mikuni intake manifold $50
Rebuilt BN38 with genuine Mikuni kit and needle seat combo $150
OEM Kawi 3011 440 crank trued, super low hours, with cases and new seals $300
Cast iron 89 440 top end low hours std bore $50
Clean Low hours 440 pump (never saw a stainless impeller) $150
PJS Bulkhead Brace $150
KV Total Loss Kit w/Billet Flywheel and new Coil and 8mm wires $300
PJS ignition box half $200
Stock Ebox $150
Clean Stator and flywheel $150
New Royal Blue Hydroturf kit $80
Clean solid 89 hull with AM rear exhaust and 1/2 cooling $350
Other parts available as well
