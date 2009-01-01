Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 89 js440 superstock part out - lots of aftermarket parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location CA Age 33 Posts 28 89 js440 superstock part out - lots of aftermarket parts Parting my 440 superstock out for Superjet goodies 😬



Ported Aluminum 440 Cylinder Std bore $150

PJS style 440 exhaust manifold $125

Epoxied 38 mikuni intake manifold $50

Rebuilt BN38 with genuine Mikuni kit and needle seat combo $150

OEM Kawi 3011 440 crank trued, super low hours, with cases and new seals $300

Cast iron 89 440 top end low hours std bore $50

Clean Low hours 440 pump (never saw a stainless impeller) $150

PJS Bulkhead Brace $150

KV Total Loss Kit w/Billet Flywheel and new Coil and 8mm wires $300

PJS ignition box half $200

Stock Ebox $150

Clean Stator and flywheel $150

New Royal Blue Hydroturf kit $80

Clean solid 89 hull with AM rear exhaust and 1/2 cooling $350

