Seadoo XP 951

Good morning! I hope you're all doing well.



So I'm looking for some advice for a sitdown ski. We've had a '96 Polaris 700 SLT in the family for a number of years now and it's been super reliable. It's super easy to ride, incredibly stable. My wife enjoys driving it and giving the kids rides. It's certainly not a fast machine and my biggest quarrel with it is it's lack of input on steering, so we're looking to upgrade.



I'm looking to upgrade to something a little faster and more nimble (and if I can race the ski, all the better ). I came across a 98 seadoo XP 951 which seems be an impressive ski and would be in the budget, but I have no experience riding something like this. So I have a few questions:



1) how is a ski like this for stability (that's the most important factor for my wife).

2) are there other 2-stroke recommendations for a family cruiser (that could also fit an IJSBA race class)

3) is there a race class that this seadoo would fit into



