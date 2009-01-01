Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Garden Hose running theory question - ok to turn on water first if monitoring flow #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 40 Garden Hose running theory question - ok to turn on water first if monitoring flow OK, so I have a theory question (have not done this and not sure I will). This pertains to an 88 js550. I know not to run on a hose for long and all that, just was noodling this topic in my head and thought I would ask.



In an OEM set up the water flows from the pump assembly pickup to the exhaust manifold that is bolted to the block. The water then enters the block but does not go up the exhaust pipe to the exhaust elbow section as the gasket is a blocker that stopes that from happening. The water goes from the manifold into the jug, then flows up the head. It exits the head and THEN via a cooling tube flows to the bottom section of the elbow exhaust pipe. From there it fills the elbow up and goes to the breadbox or half pipe where there is a hole that lets some of it exit into the hot exhaust to cool it.



If this is true, then the only way water in a garden hose set up for flushing can enter the engine itself if at that last point in the system where the water is injected into the hot exhaust. At that point the water can run backwards down exhaust pipe and into the jug where it enters the engine through the two exhaust ports.



So... it I am using a T fitting between the pump and the bottom exhaust manifold to hook in the garden hose why can't I turn it on until the water at least exits the top of the head without the motor running? I can see the water in the hose as I replaced the rubber hoses with clear fast flow ones.



Just curios on thoughts here. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,740 Re: Garden Hose running theory question - ok to turn on water first if monitoring flo Like you said, you can turn the water on without the motor running to a certain point. But why risk it?



Sent from my SM-S767VL using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 40 Re: Garden Hose running theory question - ok to turn on water first if monitoring flo True. The thing I was curious about was how long it takes the water to reach that point - especially if running on a garden hose. Since my T fitting will direct water in both directions Im not sure how much water to use (turn on at the hose). My thought was to turn it on until I see it at the head exit port. That would give me an idea of how much to turn on the hose.



Btw- is there a spec on how much flow the pump supplies when running at idle in the water?



Thanks.





