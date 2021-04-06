Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 sea-doo xp #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2011 Location florida Posts 52 96 sea-doo xp I have owned this ski for quite sometime and it's time to let it go. Ski has been stored indoors for the past 7 years plus. Before it was stored fuel tank and carbs were removed and fuel was flushed out. Carbs were sprayed with sea-doo storage oil before it was reinstalled. All fuel lines were blown out to remove any fuel. Cylinders were also fogged with sea-doo storage oil. All gauges work along with the vts motor. Hump seat was recovered, new traction mats, r&d trim tabs, and I'm not sure what make is the intake grate. Ski has only seen fresh water since I have owned it. Looking for $2500 obo. Thanks in advance



