Thread: 650sx parts

Any info on the impeller? Size and condition? Mike
93 X2 with 750 SP / worx ported #22 cylinder 190psi green stock head
SXR I40s
03 Sxr cdi
Sbt welded crank
boysen dual stage reeds
skat 7 with 1 spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone
Worx toploader / Pro carbon ride plate
Factory SXR800 wet pipe
2 TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses
Umi steering with quick steer/ renthal bars/ Odi grips
