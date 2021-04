Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 1990-1997 Waverunner Retractable Boarding Step #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2009 Location Illinois Age 32 Posts 761 Yamaha 1990-1997 Waverunner Retractable Boarding Step Yamaha 1990-1997 Waverunner Retractable Boarding Step mounts to pump bolts. Pulls out and retracts as it should. $50 shipped lower 48 Attached Images 653359CF-D6D0-459E-ADBD-C93C039DC429.jpeg (2.13 MB, 2 views)

653359CF-D6D0-459E-ADBD-C93C039DC429.jpeg (2.13 MB, 2 views) 195E39F2-22C1-4554-A864-862B1C4B9D95.jpeg (2.28 MB, 2 views) "All out or nothin at all"



- Jet ski owner







'96 Kawasaki 750 SS '96 Kawasaki 750 SS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules