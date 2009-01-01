 E box screw / 750sx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:52 AM #1
    Chad C
    Chad C is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Chad C's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    15
    Blog Entries
    1

    E box screw / 750sx

    One of the original 3 1/2" E box screws (the head) broke as I was tightening it.

    Does anyone have any info on these particular screws?
    -Is this a common generic size you can find at a hardware store, or is this more of an OEM part?

    If anybody has extras or knows a good site to buy them, info would be greatly appreciated!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 