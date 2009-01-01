Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: E box screw / 750sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 15 Blog Entries 1 E box screw / 750sx One of the original 3 1/2" E box screws (the head) broke as I was tightening it.



Does anyone have any info on these particular screws?

-Is this a common generic size you can find at a hardware store, or is this more of an OEM part?



If anybody has extras or knows a good site to buy them, info would be greatly appreciated! Attached Images IMG_5535.jpg (1.91 MB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

