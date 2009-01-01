|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
E box screw / 750sx
One of the original 3 1/2" E box screws (the head) broke as I was tightening it.
Does anyone have any info on these particular screws?
-Is this a common generic size you can find at a hardware store, or is this more of an OEM part?
If anybody has extras or knows a good site to buy them, info would be greatly appreciated!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules