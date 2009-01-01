Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Seadoo Wake 155 - Maxes out at 37-38mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location California Posts 20 2011 Seadoo Wake 155 - Maxes out at 37-38mph I haven't run my 2011 Seadoo Wake 155 much lately. I might have run it 3 or 4 times all last summer. I had it on a trickle charger so the battery is fully charged. I haven't done anything else to it during the off season. I just fired it up and ran it last weekend and it was very sluggish. At frist, when I hit the throttle, there was a long delay before it would accelerate. Even then, it was slow to accelerate. After letting itself work things out for a bit it started running a LITTLE better, but would max out at about 37-38mph. I ran it for about 30 minutes and never got it over that top speed of about 38mph.



Could it be the gas that sat in it all off season? Normally I put a fuel treatment in it when I know it will sit for a while, but I can't remember if I put any in at the end of last season.



I'm not very mechanically savvy. Is there some quick, easy things I should check, or just get it to someone that knows what to look for?





