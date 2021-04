Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1997 Seadoo XP MPEM #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 40 Posts 284 1997 Seadoo XP MPEM MPEM for a 1997 XP. Came from a running machine last fall. Has 2 working keys which were programmed to the MPEM before I pulled it. One key has no lanyard, so will need a new one.



$350 shipped



Will be listing quite a few things as I clean out the garage.

Last edited by ankeneyou; Yesterday at 09:11 PM .

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

Re: 1997 Seadoo XP MPEM Fire me a price



Re: 1997 Seadoo XP MPEM Originally Posted by Minnetonka4me Originally Posted by Fire me a price



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

Re: 1997 Seadoo XP MPEM Ride plate?



Have it sitting here on the garage floor, I'm just not sure its worth shipping. There is one on ebay for 30 shipped.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

