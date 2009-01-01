Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: AWSA Racing - Lake Osoyoos Cup August 20-22 2021 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,359 AWSA Racing - Lake Osoyoos Cup August 20-22 2021 The second race of 2021 in the PNW area is scheduled for August 20-22 in Osoyoos, Washington.



Osoyoos is located minutes from the Canadian border in Eastern Washington and the race side is located at Deep Bay Park on Lake Osoyoos.



After a tough year for racing events throughout 2021 it is great to see this event return to Osoyoos and hopefully many of the Canadian racers can attend!



I do not have a link for the event yet but please feel free to message me or comment for any info or questions, hope to see a host of new faces there! Last edited by cman; Today at 03:05 PM .

