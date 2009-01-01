|
Top Dog
AWSA Racing - Lake Osoyoos Cup August 20-22 2021
The second race of 2021 in the PNW area is scheduled for August 20-22 in Osoyoos, Washington.
Osoyoos is located minutes from the Canadian border in Eastern Washington and the race side is located at Deep Bay Park on Lake Osoyoos.
After a tough year for racing events throughout 2021 it is great to see this event return to Osoyoos and hopefully many of the Canadian racers can attend!
I do not have a link for the event yet but please feel free to message me or comment for any info or questions, hope to see a host of new faces there!
