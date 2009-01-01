|
AWSA Racing - Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree July 16-18 2021
The first race of 2021 in the PNW area is coming July 16-18 to Pateros, Washington, just above the popular area of Chelan, Washington.
After a tough year for racing events throughout 2021 it is great to see this event return to Pateros!
Message me or comment for any info or questions, hope to see a host of new faces there!
Here is a link to the event
https://www.facebook.com/events/1022023258316467
