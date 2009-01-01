Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: AWSA Racing - Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree July 16-18 2021 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,359 AWSA Racing - Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree July 16-18 2021 The first race of 2021 in the PNW area is coming July 16-18 to Pateros, Washington, just above the popular area of Chelan, Washington.



After a tough year for racing events throughout 2021 it is great to see this event return to Pateros!



Message me or comment for any info or questions, hope to see a host of new faces there!



Here is a link to the event



https://www.facebook.com/events/1022023258316467 Last edited by cman; Today at 03:02 PM .

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



