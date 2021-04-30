Note: Pre-Registration discount ends MONDAY APRIL 26TH!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to Monday, April 26th if paying on-site!!
This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).
Host Hotel: The Quality Inn, 604 S. California Ave, Parker, AZ 85344 (928) 669-2133 Must use group code - "RPM Racing Participant" to get the racer rate of $139/night + tax when booking to receive a discount. 1st come, 1st served.
CAMPING: Self Contained Camping is available on-site in the pit area - $10/adult/vehicle/day paid at the gate.
Pit parking is 1st come, 1st served.
Full hook ups- Call Leticia at La Paz County Park (adjacent to the pits, less than 2 minute walk from pits)
(928) 667-2069 - $30/night. 1st come, 1st serve, spaces are limited.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday April 30th, 2021
8:00 am - Pits open to all teams.
10:30 am 6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration inside Pavilion (adjacent to pit area).
Saturday May 1st, 2021 - Schedule of Events
6:30 am - 8:00 am Registration/check in - Pavilion
6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection - (See Chief Inspector Rich Boell in pit area)
8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)
9:00 am - 10:00 am Closed Course Practice
10:00 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition
1:30 pm 5:00 pm Closed Course Finals
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 - Schedule of Events
7:30 am - 8:00 am Registration/Technical Inspection - Pavilion/Pits
8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)
8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice
8:45 am - 3:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying & Finals
3:00 pm 3:30 pm Freestyle competition
4:00 pm - Awards Ceremony
Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!
PITS: The pits will be open on Friday morning at 8:00 am. Pit parking is 1st come, 1st served. The pit are is for dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve. No reservation needed, $10/adult/vehicle/day charge for dry camping paid at the gate upon arrival. Vehicles and Tow Vehicles $10/adults/vehicle/day. Motorhome and Vehicle fee will be paid directly to the park at gate upon arrival. All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!
Beach Area: Motorized vehicles on the beach is not allowed. Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the launch ramp at the East end of the pits (concrete launch ramp). Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach.
Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at the Coast Guard's discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them). All teams must have a current fire extinguisher. No Fueling within 20 feet of the river's edge.
Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.
Note: Entry fee is $100/day/class with less than 6 riders, more than 6 riders $200/class/day.
Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at 10:30 am until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.