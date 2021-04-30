 Hydro-Turf Best of West Presented by Hot Products May 1 & 2, La Paz County Park
    Hydro-Turf Best of West Presented by Hot Products May 1 & 2, La Paz County Park

    The Hydro-Turf "Best of the West" Series
    Presented by
    Hot Products
    May 1 & 2, 2021
    La Paz County Park, Parker AZ
    The Nedra Atwood Memorial Race
    IJSBA World Finals Qualifier
    Presented by:

    Jettrim, Impros
    Jettribe, Blowsion, Works H20,Bomber Eyewear,
    Kawasaki, Oakley, JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts T.C. Freeride, Pro Watercraft, Rattlesnake Rentals, Ultimate Watercraft, West Coast Watercraft Club & Pro-Rider Magazine
    Address: 7350 Riverside Dr, Parker, AZ 85344 (Riverside Drive & Golf Course Drive -adjacent to Pirates Den) - See Overview Map

    In order to qualify for the World Finals, you must sign up and race both days of this event. This might be your only chance to qualify for the 2021 IJSBA World Finals.

    Racers: Due to the short time to put this race together, we are asking that you get pre-registered asap!!

    There are 2 ways to pre-register for this race:
    RPM Racing offers a multi class discount for the Best of the West Series events.

    1.) Official Entry form (attached below in PDF):

    a.) scan and email it back to dawn.rpmracing@gmail.com or fax 619.376.2024.



    b.) Mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, April 26th,), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES C/O Dawn Carey - 8638 Rumson Drive, Santee, CA 92071.



    Reminder, payment is NOT required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. - Only one form is needed for multiple classes/days.

    2.) Pre-register with our new online registration via iraceready.com. You MUST register for each day separately.



    Round 1 - https://app.iraceready.com/event/rou...typarkparkeraz

    Round 2 - https://app.iraceready.com/event/rou...typarkparkeraz


    Here are tutorials for using the new Iraceready online registration:
    https://desk.zoho.com/portal/racerea...cers-attendees
    https://desk.zoho.com/portal/racerea...ate-an-account
    https://desk.zoho.com/portal/racerea...g-your-account
    Still having problems, Contact Dawn Carey to get registered -email: dawn.rpmracing@gmail.com or call (916) 370-5883

    Note: Pre-Registration discount ends MONDAY APRIL 26TH!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to Monday, April 26th if paying on-site!!

    This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).

    Host Hotel: The Quality Inn, 604 S. California Ave, Parker, AZ 85344 (928) 669-2133 Must use group code - "RPM Racing Participant" to get the racer rate of $139/night + tax when booking to receive a discount. 1st come, 1st served.

    CAMPING: Self Contained Camping is available on-site in the pit area - $10/adult/vehicle/day paid at the gate.
    Pit parking is 1st come, 1st served.

    Full hook ups- Call Leticia at La Paz County Park (adjacent to the pits, less than 2 minute walk from pits)
    (928) 667-2069 - $30/night. 1st come, 1st serve, spaces are limited.


    SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

    Friday April 30th, 2021
    8:00 am - Pits open to all teams.
    10:30 am  6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration inside Pavilion (adjacent to pit area).

    Saturday May 1st, 2021 - Schedule of Events
    6:30 am - 8:00 am Registration/check in - Pavilion
    6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection - (See Chief Inspector Rich Boell in pit area)
    8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)
    9:00 am - 10:00 am Closed Course Practice
    10:00 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying
    1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition
    1:30 pm  5:00 pm Closed Course Finals

    Sunday May 2nd, 2021 - Schedule of Events
    7:30 am - 8:00 am Registration/Technical Inspection - Pavilion/Pits
    8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)
    8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice
    8:45 am - 3:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying & Finals
    3:00 pm  3:30 pm Freestyle competition
    4:00 pm - Awards Ceremony

    Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!

    PITS: The pits will be open on Friday morning at 8:00 am. Pit parking is 1st come, 1st served. The pit are is for dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve. No reservation needed, $10/adult/vehicle/day charge for dry camping paid at the gate upon arrival. Vehicles and Tow Vehicles $10/adults/vehicle/day. Motorhome and Vehicle fee will be paid directly to the park at gate upon arrival. All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!

    Beach Area: Motorized vehicles on the beach is not allowed. Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the launch ramp at the East end of the pits (concrete launch ramp). Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach.

    Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at the Coast Guard's discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them). All teams must have a current fire extinguisher. No Fueling within 20 feet of the river's edge.

    Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.
    Note: Entry fee is $100/day/class with less than 6 riders, more than 6 riders $200/class/day.

    Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at 10:30 am until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.

    Questions, please contact RPM Racing at (916) 370-5883 or via email dawn.rpmracing@gmail.com

    Like us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram - Hydro-Turf Best of the West Series Presented by Hot Products or RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

    Thank you for your support!

    Ross Wallach, President
    RPM RACING ENTERPRISES
    1803 Morgan Lane
    Redondo Beach, CA 90278
    (310) 318-4012
    www.rpmracingent.com
