Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 sx parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 106 650 sx parts 1 chin pad with hydro turf good condition 125 shipped

1 chin pad has 3 little flaws 85 shipped

full set of plastic bumpers in good shape 75 shipped

2 650 poles one blue one red 150 each plus shipping

side pads with stock turf not perfect but not bad 75 plus shipping

650 stock pipe, needs a coupler from headpipe 75 plus shipping

650 stock head perfect 60 shipped

skat trak trim nozzle 200

Accel flywheel for a 750 200 shipped

also have a 650 sx hull that took a hit underneath, water tight but would need love

thank you text me at (207) 316-3273 for quick reply Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules