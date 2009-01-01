|
|
-
650 sx parts
1 chin pad with hydro turf good condition 125 shipped
1 chin pad has 3 little flaws 85 shipped
full set of plastic bumpers in good shape 75 shipped
2 650 poles one blue one red 150 each plus shipping
side pads with stock turf not perfect but not bad 75 plus shipping
650 stock pipe, needs a coupler from headpipe 75 plus shipping
650 stock head perfect 60 shipped
skat trak trim nozzle 200
Accel flywheel for a 750 200 shipped
also have a 650 sx hull that took a hit underneath, water tight but would need love
thank you text me at (207) 316-3273 for quick reply
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules