Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Milky Oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2006 Location Baton Rouge Posts 24 Milky Oil Started up the aquatrax F12x today in Louisiana and the jet ski would only idle on the water. It was not winterized. I assume either the intercooler cracked or the exhaust manifold cracked. Is there any have to pinpoint the issue. I was going to remove the intercooler first since it is easier but was wondering if there was a better way to diagnose it.



