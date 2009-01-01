|
X2, 750sx,ss and 650sx , sxr parts will be adding
750cc small pin case-150$
750cc crankshaft- 100$
650cc aftermarket cranks
(need to verify if stroker or just rebuilt) -$??
sxr cylinder with new la sleeves over size sleeves
849cc ready or cut to standard 800cc - make offer $
1 new wiseco piston for 750cc sp p/n 813m08300 - 120$
2 new wiseco piston kits 849cc bore for small pin crank - 300$
650 pumps and 750 pumps available- 100$
Jetmate ebox and charging flywheel
(bigger then stock 650 flywheel. - make offer
all pics sent via text 562-316-4358, I’ll respond faster by text
86 x2
