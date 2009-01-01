 X2, 750sx,ss and 650sx , sxr parts will be adding
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:26 PM #1
    vw69turbobug
    vw69turbobug is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    whittier, CA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    290

    X2, 750sx,ss and 650sx , sxr parts will be adding

    750cc small pin case-150$

    750cc crankshaft- 100$

    650cc aftermarket cranks
    (need to verify if stroker or just rebuilt) -$??

    sxr cylinder with new la sleeves over size sleeves
    849cc ready or cut to standard 800cc - make offer $

    1 new wiseco piston for 750cc sp p/n 813m08300 - 120$

    2 new wiseco piston kits 849cc bore for small pin crank - 300$

    650 pumps and 750 pumps available- 100$

    Jetmate ebox and charging flywheel
    (bigger then stock 650 flywheel. - make offer

    all pics sent via text 562-316-4358, I’ll respond faster by text
    Last edited by vw69turbobug; Yesterday at 10:29 PM.
    86 x2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 