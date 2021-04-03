Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bilge line hose (the one you loop around in the pump area) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location CT Age 47 Posts 44 Bilge line hose (the one you loop around in the pump area) On my 90sx the bilge fitting (I believe its the bilge one haha) in the pump area is massive compared to the cooling fitting, which makes it impossible to put on my sweet new colorful cooling line.



Tips, tricks, part number to just order a stock one LOL?



TIA,

J







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules