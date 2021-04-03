|
Bilge line hose (the one you loop around in the pump area)
On my 90sx the bilge fitting (I believe its the bilge one haha) in the pump area is massive compared to the cooling fitting, which makes it impossible to put on my sweet new colorful cooling line.
Tips, tricks, part number to just order a stock one LOL?
TIA,
J
