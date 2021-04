Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 gts key program issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Smithtown Age 50 Posts 8 2009 gts key program issue Was having an issue with my ski last season.

was riding and for a nanosecond the ski would turn off and turn right on again. This happened in high speed mostly chop. At one point got an error code p1513. But it went away.



mechanic suggested we try to program a new key. Picked up an Atlantis dss key. We went to program with the candoo system. We followed all instructions and when we went to “write to vehicle “ tt was greyed out. Any suggestions here?



