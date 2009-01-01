Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Never has a virgin before.. #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 528 Never has a virgin before.. Seriously. Never really interested. But, took the brand new ZERO HOURS ski out on the water today. It was sublime. To be honest...my KAW STX had a bit more umpf....but, the ride was smooth. I cannot figure out cruise control yet.



Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) fastcar396, matt888 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules