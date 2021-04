Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TPS 2000 STX DI 1100 Stals when throttle is released #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Niagara Reigon Posts 72 TPS 2000 STX DI 1100 Stals when throttle is released Hi

IS therer any way to test the TPS and see if its faulty.

One the ski is up to speed it runs well, Then Just dies when you let go of the throttle

I have replaced the followin hardware



Plugs

Fule Filter

Fule Pump



PS

Can any code scanner read the codes on this Ski?



Thank you in advance

We grow old , because we stop playing

George Bernard Shaw



We do not stop playing because we go oldWe grow old , because we stop playingGeorge Bernard Shaw Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules