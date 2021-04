Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SXR Wet pipe? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 255 SXR Wet pipe? Sorry I have been out of the game for a minute so donít light me up. Did factory pipe quit making the sxr wet pipe? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 901 Re: SXR Wet pipe? several years ago. They are buku bucks now. Anything under $1000 shipped is an on-sight purchase 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 255 Re: SXR Wet pipe? Wow thanks for the update. #4 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,688 Re: SXR Wet pipe? I just purchased a complete clean one for $1200.. and then I purchased a grinded out headpipe (to allow fitment for yami powervalves) w/oversized tuning screws, plus chamber (no mani) for $1000.00... I had to pay the local alum welder a few hundred to fix it up to original condition. That one I regret buying. Last edited by aggrovated; Yesterday at 10:47 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

