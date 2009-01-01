Hello
I have a 2014 310R Ultra. It has 28 hours. It is running rough so I did a compression test, using my SNAP-On tool, and cylinder # 4 has 145 compression, cylinder # 3 has 145 compression, cylinder # 2 has 145 compression, cylinder # 1 has 100 compression. Has anyone that own's one of these experience this issue? What causes the # 1 cylinder to drop in compression? Any suggestions? Comments?
Appreciate any help.
Thanks