2104 Kawasaki 310R Ultra # 1 cylinder low compression

I have a 2014 310R Ultra. It has 28 hours. It is running rough so I did a compression test, using my SNAP-On tool, and cylinder # 4 has 145 compression, cylinder # 3 has 145 compression, cylinder # 2 has 145 compression, cylinder # 1 has 100 compression. Has anyone that own's one of these experience this issue? What causes the # 1 cylinder to drop in compression? Any suggestions? Comments?

Appreciate any help.

