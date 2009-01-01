Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hi everyone from Italy! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location Italia Posts 1 Hi everyone from Italy! Hi all,

I own a SXR-800 with a few modifications: tuned engine, billet heads, crankshaft hotrod, tuned cylinders, factory dry pipe, sponson, carbon plate, etc...



I'm thinking about a triple 1100 engine swap.





1.jpeg

#2

Top Dog
Join Date Jul 2008
Location Frozen Tundra, MN
Posts 1,687

Re: Hi everyone from Italy!

Nice! looks good! welcome TeoSXR! I like the hose and tubing work.

