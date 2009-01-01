 Hi everyone from Italy!
    TeoSXR
    Hi everyone from Italy!

    Hi all,
    I own a SXR-800 with a few modifications: tuned engine, billet heads, crankshaft hotrod, tuned cylinders, factory dry pipe, sponson, carbon plate, etc...

    I'm thinking about a triple 1100 engine swap.


    aggrovated
    Re: Hi everyone from Italy!

    Nice! looks good! welcome TeoSXR! I like the hose and tubing work.
