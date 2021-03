Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO: aftermarket pipe for 300sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location california Age 25 Posts 112 ISO: aftermarket pipe for 300sx From what I understand kerker is the pipe Iím looking for. Also curious if anyone ever made a water box for this ski.



I know a lot of people say itís a waste of time or money messing with the 300. But itís for the kids and they want to have cool parts too haha

Rhaas makes a kit for a 650/750 motor.



A stock 650 would make this a much more fun ski. If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



