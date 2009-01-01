TNT performance, TNT PIPES, TNT chambers, TNT V2-V3,TNT SS,
Are all registered trade marks of tnt performance.
Tnt performance is owned by and DBA OF
TnTynan performance engineering.
All trade names are registered names to Tim Tynan the owner of tnt performance.
Any pipe sold that leads responsible resemblance or intentional misleading to tnt or its trade mark names is illegal and punishable by law.
Allen Perry has been issued to his stated attorney an immediate Cease and Desist order to stop implying, impersonating and claiming his knock off copies to be a tnt product.
Facebook and all Social media groups are being asked to remove all pictures posts of said products from social media and disallow any future posts that state reasonable resemblance to tnt products and or its trade marks as such. Any product that resembles tnt products need to have clear and identifiable name that disassociates it from the tnt brand.