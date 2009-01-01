Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2009 Location Georgetown Age 56 Posts 161 Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies TNT performance, TNT PIPES, TNT chambers, TNT V2-V3,TNT SS,

Are all registered trade marks of tnt performance.

Tnt performance is owned by and DBA OF

TnTynan performance engineering.

All trade names are registered names to Tim Tynan the owner of tnt performance.

Any pipe sold that leads responsible resemblance or intentional misleading to tnt or its trade mark names is illegal and punishable by law.

Allen Perry has been issued to his stated attorney an immediate Cease and Desist order to stop implying, impersonating and claiming his knock off copies to be a tnt product.

Facebook and all Social media groups are being asked to remove all pictures posts of said products from social media and disallow any future posts that state reasonable resemblance to tnt products and or its trade marks as such. Any product that resembles tnt products need to have clear and identifiable name that disassociates it from the tnt brand. When I doubt hold button till your out! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 899 Re: Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies Dude, patent the chamber and move on. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2009 Location Georgetown Age 56 Posts 161 Re: Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies Originally Posted by StuRat Originally Posted by Dude, patent the chamber and move on.

why dont you give me a pic of your drivers license so i can make copy and anything i do suspicious or illegal i just use your ID let you take the heat.

Or go to your work with a mask on that is a copy of your face and pretend to be you and leave you to take care of what ever i do wrong.

then tell you get a patent on your ID and face and move on.

