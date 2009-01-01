 Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:08 PM #1
    TNTsuperjet
    TNTsuperjet is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgetown
    Age
    56
    Posts
    161

    Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies

    TNT performance, TNT PIPES, TNT chambers, TNT V2-V3,TNT SS,
    Are all registered trade marks of tnt performance.
    Tnt performance is owned by and DBA OF
    TnTynan performance engineering.
    All trade names are registered names to Tim Tynan the owner of tnt performance.
    Any pipe sold that leads responsible resemblance or intentional misleading to tnt or its trade mark names is illegal and punishable by law.
    Allen Perry has been issued to his stated attorney an immediate Cease and Desist order to stop implying, impersonating and claiming his knock off copies to be a tnt product.
    Facebook and all Social media groups are being asked to remove all pictures posts of said products from social media and disallow any future posts that state reasonable resemblance to tnt products and or its trade marks as such. Any product that resembles tnt products need to have clear and identifiable name that disassociates it from the tnt brand.
    When I doubt hold button till your out!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:10 PM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    31
    Posts
    899

    Re: Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies

    Dude, patent the chamber and move on.
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:24 PM #3
    TNTsuperjet
    TNTsuperjet is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgetown
    Age
    56
    Posts
    161

    Re: Tnt performance pipes vs all fraud copies

    Quote Originally Posted by StuRat View Post
    Dude, patent the chamber and move on.
    Dude, trade name infringement and illegal.
    why dont you give me a pic of your drivers license so i can make copy and anything i do suspicious or illegal i just use your ID let you take the heat.
    Or go to your work with a mask on that is a copy of your face and pretend to be you and leave you to take care of what ever i do wrong.
    then tell you get a patent on your ID and face and move on.
    because thats what you just said to me!!
    When I doubt hold button till your out!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 