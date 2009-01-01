 Harry Goatcher's first race in 25 years!
  Today, 12:44 PM
    Pro Watercraft
    Pro Watercraft is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Pro Watercraft's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Posts
    35

    Harry Goatcher's first race in 25 years!

  Today, 01:03 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,366

    Re: Harry Goatcher's first race in 25 years!

    Did good. His Racing Experience helped a lot. Just imagine if He really gets in shape...
